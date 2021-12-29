Chiquito swaps fajitas for fashion as it launches plant-based handbag

Mexican restaurant brand Chiquito is going from kitchen to catwalk this January, launching a vegan handbag, the company said this morning.

The firm said it is taking inspiration from “one of the world’s most talked about handbags of 2021” and has given it a vegan makeover, resulting in a small top-handled bag made from vegan leather.

Just 100 limited edition bags will be available, and Brits can bid on them in an online silent auction, with the proceeds going to an eco-friendly charity.