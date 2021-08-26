China says American labs should be investigated to find origin of Covid

China has criticized U.S. efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus, demanding without any evidence that American labs be investigated.
The move comes ahead of the release of a U.S. intelligence report on the virus. Watch the full report.
China has criticized U.S. efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus, demanding without any evidence that American labs be investigated.
The move comes ahead of the release of a U.S. intelligence report on the virus. Watch the full report.
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy