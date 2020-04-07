China reports no new coronavirus deaths for the first time

China reported no new coronavirus deaths overnight for the first time since the outbreak began in Wuhan at the start of 2020, as hopes grow that the global pandemic is easing.



European countries hit badly by Covid-19, Italy, Spain, Germany and France, also reported lower new case numbers yesterday.



And New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, said deaths were slowing, as signs came that strict lockdowns to contain the coronavirus outbreak were working.



Global confirmed coronavirus cases have now hit 1.35m while the world counts almost 75,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.



China, whose epidemic peaked in February, has seen its total case number of 82,000 eclipsed by western countries. Italy, where the coronavirus outbreak exploded in mid-February, now has 132,547 cases. And Spain is even worse, with 136,675, while the US leads the way with 368,376 coronavirus cases.



But the daily rate of coronavirus infections is starting to slow across Europe, according to the latest data.



The west has continued to implement strict lockdown measures that limit reasons to leave home and ensure people maintain a two-metre distance from others not from their own household.



But a lower number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in the west has seen countries begin preparations to ease their lockdowns.



While European countries have extended lockdowns to the end of April, Spain has said some economic restrictions would lift after Easter.



Countries are seeking to ease social and economic measures without triggering a sharp second wave of coronavirus infections.



The UK’s own decrease in daily coronavirus cases comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care in hospital. He was moved there late last night as his coronavirus symptoms worsened.



Johnson has asked foreign secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him. While Downing Street offered no update this morning, yesterday it said Johnson was moved to intensive care as a precautionary measure.



Intensive care means coronavirus patients are more likely to be able to use a ventilator. The Prime Minister is receiving oxygen, Downing Street said.



Johnson’s condition worsened hours after daily UK coronavirus deaths fell for the second day in a row, from Saturday’s 708 peak and Sunday’s 621 total to 439 on Monday.

“It seems odd to be discussing how the global virus trend numbers continue to get better whilst the PM of your country is moved into intensive care trying to battle it,” Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid said..

“However that’s where we stand at the moment. The latest percentage growth in new cases and fatalities have slowed notably in recent days even in the US and UK, which are at the rear in terms of western world progress through the virus.”



But experts have warned that Monday coronavirus death numbers can be lower than subsequent days, due to delays in hospitals reporting deaths.

And yesterday Raab said it was too early to consider lifting lockdown measures in Britain.

But Reid said today’s UK coronavirus death numbers could show if the infection really is on a downward trend.



“If the UK numbers just stabilise today that will be a big deal. Over the last three weeks Tuesday’s numbers have been notably higher as the weekend data gets properly absorbed,” he said.