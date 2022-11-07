What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

New documentary on childhood cataracts and extreme poverty

Three young children in Nepal living with needless cataracts blindness.

The Tej Kohli & Ruit Foundation has released a brand new documentary short that showcases how childhood cataracts can exacerbate a families poverty.

The documentary follows a family of six in the rural Jajakot region of Nepal. Three of the four children suffer have lived with needless cataract blindness for years, the eldest of the blind children having gone without sight for eight years.

The film is an emotive account of the troubles that a family can face when they’re burdened with cataracts. The parents are unable to work and earn a substantial living as a lot of their time is dedicated to assisting their visually impaired children. The round-the-clock care has left the with very little money and devastatingly, the children are all malnourished.

At just twelve years old, the eldest child who has not developed cataracts, is a provider and caregiver to his younger siblings when his parents are occupied trying to earn a living or tend to their small group of livestock. Spending a lot of his time ensuring his siblings are safe, the eldest son is sacrificing his education in order to support his family. This situation is not something the parents are happy with and there are very emotional moments in the documentary that reveal the toll childhood cataracts is taking on them.

The documentary follows the journey of the family to regain the sight of their three children. Highlighting the importance of intervention in treating childhood cataracts and showcasing how support can prevent rising cases of extreme poverty, the foundation hopes this documentary will increase awareness of this prevalent problem in the developing world.

The Tej Kohli & Ruit Foundation is a restricted fund operating under the auspices of Prism The Gift Fund, registered UK charity number 1099682.