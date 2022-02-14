Chefs, waiters and bar staff benefit from pay bump as hospitality sector shows signs of life after Covid-19

Chefs, bar staff and waiters are being rewarded with a pay bump in a sign Britain’s hospitality industry is recovering from a bruising couple of years, reveals new research published today.

Wages at roles in pubs, bars and restaurants have climbed 12 per cent, according to research by Caterer.com.

Cooks are benefitting from the greatest pay uplift, with the volume of chefs jobs receiving a salary of more than £50,000 a year surging.

A tight labour squeeze in the UK has led to wages in several industries rising as employers push to outcompete rivals by hiking pay to lure talent.

Rising pay within the UK hospitality sector indicates pubs, bars and restaurants are finally starting to repair the damage inflicted on them by prolonged periods of curbs on economic activity to quash the spread of Covid-19.Kathy Dyball, director at Caterer.com, said: “The hospitality sector offers incredible long-term career opportunities and our report shows how rewarding a job can be, not only financially but also enriched by flexibility and work life balance.”