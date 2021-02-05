Cheers: Substantial meal rule to be scrapped when pubs reopen

The rule that punters have to order a substantial meal with their pint is reportedly set to be scrapped when pubs reopen later this year.

The prime minister will allow restrictions on pubs to be simplified after the full lockdown is lifted.

Under the tier system that was in place before the latest national lockdown, which ordered all pubs to close, venues were only allowed to serve alcohol with a substantial meal.

The term caused confusion among the public and, seemingly, politicians, with health secretary Matt Hancock sparking a debate over whether a scotch egg is classed as a substantial meal.

According to The Times, which first reported the news, pubs and restaurants are likely to be closed until May and will reopen after shops.

Schools are expected to be the first to reopen when lockdown restrictions are eased. The government has previously said children in England will return to school from 8 March at the earliest, while Scotland and Wales are looking at opening schools this month.

Restrictions on outdoor activities are also expected to be eased sooner rather than later.

The newspaper reported this morning that the country could largely return to normal by the summer, citing senior scientists.

However, the end of lockdown is dependent on vaccine supplies, how well the jabs block transmission, whether the virus evolves and the performance of NHS Test and Trace.

