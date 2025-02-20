Checkatrade CEO: ‘My plan to get Britain growing again’

Jambu Palaniappan is the chief executive of Checkatrade.

The chief executive of Checkatrade has revealed what he would like the government to change in order to boost British businesses and get the country growing again.

Speaking during an up-coming episode of City AM’s Boardroom Uncovered interview series, Jambu Palaniappan argued Labour should reform the rules around planning permission to made it easier for traders to operate and called for Britain to address its “acute trade shortage”.

He also said the apprenticeship levy should be “moved towards much more of a skills-based program”.

Palaniappan, who has been in the top job since September 2023, also cited the changes to National Insurance in the Autumn Budget have impacted small businesses which have listings on Checkatrade.

The Checkatrade episode of Boardroom Uncovered is due to be released in full next week.

‘I think it’s really important to bring clarity’

Speaking during the interview, Palaniappan said: “It’s a tough situation and I think there are many factors that have contributed to [where the UK’s economy is] that are all conflated together.

“My sense is that folks are very well intentioned and we’ve had really positive engagement with the government about what the potential levers are but I think there’s still uncertainty in terms of the impact of those levers.

“I think it’s really important to bring clarity, particularly to small businesses.

“If I think about our members and the type of business that they run and represent – sole trader who installs guttering in the Midlands or a small gas engineering shop in Portsmouth – they need support.

“Things like the National Insurance change were impactful for those sorts of small businesses.

“For me, I think there is more to do to actually reduce barriers to growth, particularly for small businesses.”

Checkatrade CEO: ‘Belief and commitment’ needed

Palaniappan, who previously headed up the European and Middle East division of Uber, said one of the ways he would like to see the government reduce barriers to growth is by reforming the rules around planning permissions.

He also pointed to “acute trade shortage in Britain”, arguing that the country needs one million new trades people to enter the sector over the next ten years “in order to just meet existing projections of demand”.

The CEO said the demand for workers was because of retirements as well as being due to the number of people who have left the UK because of Brexit.

He also said he wants to see the government move the apprenticeship levy “towards much more of a skills based program and allowing, mechanism for businesses to be easier to start in the trade sector”.

The Checkatrade boss said: “I think those two things can be big levers but they do require belief and commitment to get through.”

Checkatrade was founded by Kevin Byrne in 1998 and was acquired by Homeserve in 2019.

Canadian asset management firm Brookfield acquired the company after snapping up Homeserve in 2022.

For 2023, Checkatrade reported a turnover of £61.8m, down from the £67.8m it achieved in 2022.

Its pre-tax profit also fell from £4.9m to £3.4m over the same period.

Its accounts for 2024 are due to be filed with Companies House by the end of September this year.