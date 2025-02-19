Chase tops UK banking charts

Chase is owned by the banking giant JP Morgan

According to an Ipsos poll, Chase UK is the top-rated consumer bank in Britain. It joins digital banks Monzo and Starling, which have long topped the charts.

Kuba Fast, Chase’s UK CEO, said: “These results are a testament to the fantastic people we have and our commitment to putting customers at the heart of everything we do.”

Opened by JP Morgan in 2021, Chase UK had 81 per cent overall customer satisfaction.

Digital banks have dominated the top of the rankings since Ipsos began running the survey in 2018.

This is the first year Chase UK has beaten Monzo or Starling, which have long had the highest approval ratings.

A Starling spokesperson said their digital strategy is more popular with customers than their high street equivalents because they provide “a really useful banking app with a great user experience and 24/7 friendly customer service”.

For online and mobile banking services, the same three banks featured at the top, with Monzo winning out at 86 per cent approval.

Nationwide and Metro Bank sit in second place

Nationwide retained the top spot for in-branch services, with Metro Bank in second place, a repeat of last year’s rankings.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) was the lowest-ranked overall and for in-branch services, with only 46 per cent customer satisfaction.

RBS has ranked lowest for customer satisfaction in 12 of the last 14 of the surveys Ipsos has conducted.

Now operated by the NatWest Group, it closed 18 of its Scottish branches in September 2024, citing reduced demand.

The survey asked current account customers how likely they were to recommend their bank’s services, and the ranking is calculated by the number of people who responded they were ‘extremely likely’ or ‘very likely’ to recommend that service.