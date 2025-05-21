Charles Tyrwhitt to move London office HQ as profits climb

The Forge at Bankside. Credit: Landsec

British menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt is set to relocate its head office from London Bridge to Bankside in a drive to occupy higher-quality, more sustainable space.

Charles Tyrwhitt will relocate its 240-strong head office team to The Forge on Bankside, a few minutes walk from the Tate Modern.

Alongside Charles Tyrwhitt, new occupiers include advanced engineering firm Amentum, plus analytics firm Zema Global.

The Forge is located next to ‘The Round’, a huge new sustainable mixed-use scheme, which was recently granted planning approval by Southwark Council.

Charles Tywitt’s move south of the river comes alongside a significant improvement in trading.

The company reported turnover of £305.8m and a pre-tax profit of £25.1m last year, up a third year on year.

The company, which operates 13 sites in London, has been boosted by the return to office mandate, with City workers driving demand for workwear.

“Relocating our head office [to The Forge] supports both our ambition to provide an outstanding workplace for our people and environmental commitments.

“We’re proud to be part of a development that reimagines exceptional office space,” Luke Kingsnorth, Chief at Charles Tyrwhitt, said.

The drive to better and more sustainable office space has been a key feature of London offices over the last year, as firms compete for quality amid a push to bring workers back to the office and a tightening in environmental regulations.

“The Forge is proving that sustainability and commercial appeal go hand in hand,” Oliver Knight, Head of Workplace at Landsec said.

“These latest lettings, led by Charles Tyrwhitt’s head office relocation, highlight the growing importance organisations place on net zero buildings that support long-term environmental goals while providing an exceptional working environment.”

