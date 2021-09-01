Channel Tunnel operator Getlink inks €185m fibre deal

Channel Tunnel operator Getlink has today signed a deal with telecoms firm Colt to install a new fibre optic network through the cross-Channel link.

The firm will make at least €185m (£159m) from the 25-year agreement, which represents the first new data and dark fibre provisions in the tunnel for a generation.

As part of the agreement, Colt will take over the Channel Tunnel’s existing networks from 2025, when the current contracts expire.

The firm said that the new network would help meet the growing demand for bandwidth between the UK and mainland Europe.

Colt will carry out the installation and entire operation of the Network, while Getlink will be responsible for maintenance.

Getlink chief executive Yann Leriche said: “The strategic location and the reliability offered by the Tunnel make our infrastructure very attractive for high-tech developments such as fibre optics.

“We are happy to once again leverage the Channel Tunnel asset to create the most value for our shareholders.”

