Channel 4 finds ‘no evidence’ staff knew about Russell Brand allegations

Broadcaster Channel 4 has concluded an investigation into allegations against former presenter Russell Brand, and found “no evidence” other staff were aware of accusations made against him

The findings came after the 48-year-old actor, comedian and former presenter on the channel was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Explosive claims were made against him in September, as part of a joint investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches and The Times and The Sunday Times.

Channel 4 said it reviewed, 111,984 emails and 333 files of archived hard copy documents, with 88 current and former Channel 4 employees, to reach the conclusion.

Brand has strongly denied all accusations while at the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013.

He recently told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a YouTube video that the claims were “very, very hurtful”.

He was also investigated by police in the UK. Channel 4 note that a summary of the report has also been passed on to the Metropolitan police.

After the allegations were made, YouTube halted his ability to monetise his account while at the BBC, the broadcaster said it was investigating also.

A report, released by Channel 4 on Thursday, said: “The investigation found no evidence to suggest that there was knowledge within the channel of the allegations contained in the Dispatches programme about Russell Brand’s behaviour while he was a presenter on Big Brother’s Big Mouth and Kings Of Comedy between 2004 and 2007.

“No evidence was found to substantiate the allegation in the programme that Russell Brand’s behaviour had been discussed in a commissioning meeting in 2014.”

Channel 4’s CEO Alex Mahon said: “The investigating team, with external legal help, have conducted an extremely thorough investigation into the Dispatches allegations as they pertain to Channel 4. Doing this investigation properly in extensive detail was a very important principle for us.

“Whilst the investigation did not find any evidence to suggest that any Channel 4 employees were aware of Russell Brand’s alleged behaviour contained in the programme, it did find that one former Channel 4 employee made a serious and concerning allegation about Russell Brand in 2009. This was not escalated to Channel 4’s then senior management team, nor investigated as it should have been. I have apologised on behalf of the organisation to the individual for this breakdown and for the distress this matter has caused.”

“In my view, it is a matter of regret for our industry that repugnant behaviours were tolerated – and indeed appeared on-air – in the past. Production staff, employees and suppliers should never experience inappropriate behaviour. Channel 4 and I are committed to creating an environment where if any employee or person working on a Channel 4-commissioned show feels uncomfortable about behaviour towards them, then processes are in place for investigation and for appropriate action to be taken.

“I commend the journalists involved in reporting the allegations and the people who have bravely come forward. Channel 4 has reported on itself without fear and investigated our own historical corporate responsibility thoroughly. While there is always more to be done, I am confident about the changes that have taken place in our industry over recent years, and it should now be clear that inappropriate and offensive behaviour has no place in it. I hope these issues can ultimately lead to further positive change.”

Sir Ian Cheshire, chair of Channel 4 said: “The board is satisfied that no Channel 4 employees were aware of the deeply disturbing alleged behaviour contained in Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches. However, we consider it clear that a serious allegation about Russell Brand was made in 2009 by a then-serving member of staff which was not properly investigated nor escalated to Channel 4’s then-senior management.

“The board and ethics committee are confident that strengthened safeguarding processes introduced in the past decade mean that an allegation such as this would today be reportable through multiple routes.

“The investigation’s recommendations, which are accepted in full, will further strengthen Channel 4’s already rigorous safeguarding processes to further protect and uphold the welfare of all employees and those that the channel works with.”

Additional reporting by the Press Association