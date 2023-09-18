Russell Brand: Pan Macmillan publisher ‘pausing’ all future projects with comedian

Russell Brand

Russell Brand’s publisher has announced it is “pausing” all future book projects with the comedian after allegations of sexual assault were made against him.

Bluebird, an imprint of Pan Macmillan, has published Brand’s titles including Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions and Mentors: How To Help And Be Helped in recent years.

An Imprint is a trade name that a publisher uses to print work, with Macmillan having 14 different imprints listed on its website.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the company said: “These are very serious allegations and in the light of them, Bluebird has taken the decision to pause all future publishing with Russell Brand.”

An upcoming title, Recovery: The Workbook, by the 48-year-old actor and presenter was due to be published by Bluebird in December 2025, according to company’s website.

This comes after the 48-year-old comedian and actor has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films.

Brand vehemently denies the allegations, which also include claims of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour, and said, in a video posted online on Friday night, that all of his relationships have been “consensual”.

The accusations have heaped pressure onto media bosses for their previous associations with him, while drawing comments from senior government ministers, and even Rishi Sunak.

There have been calls for the allegations to be handled by the police, following the expose by Channel 4, the Times and Sunday Times, over the weekend.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “These are very serious and concerning allegations.

“The Met Police has asked anyone who believes they have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward to speak to officers.

“As the Foreign Secretary said over the weekend, people should feel able to raise concerns where they have them and know they will be treated seriously and treated with sensitivity.

“The Prime Minister has been clear there should never be any space for harassment, regardless of where it is found.”

Press Association