Changing high street: Bingo halls and casinos shutter while gyms take advantage of cheaper rent

Bingo halls and casinos have declined amid the pandemic, with the number of leisure venues targeted at older customers dropping in the last year.

The number of bingo halls decreased to 360 in 2021, down from 370 in 2020, according to commercial law firm EMW.

Elsewhere, the number of snooker clubs dropped to 700 last year, down from 720 while casinos and gambling clubs dropped from 140 to 130.

These leisure venues have struggled as the market presence of online games and gambling accelerated amid lockdowns.

The number of war game venues, such as Laser Quest and paintball, rose last year, with a six per cent jump. The rise was put down to the businesses being quick and cheap to set up in commercial units.

The gym sector has boomed as operators take advantage of cheaper rents, with a 10 per cent jump in the number of sites. There were 4,4000 gyms in 2021, up from 4,000 in 2020.

Terence Ritchie, principal at EMW, said gyms were “leading the way” in planting roots in territory that has historically been used by retail firms.

He explained: “Most high streets cannot sustain being retail-only destinations in the post-pandemic world. To retain the footfall they need, they are becoming mixed retail and leisure, offering a wider range of experiences for consumers.”

“The pandemic has created losers as well as winners in the leisure sector, with the lockdown accelerating the change in consumer tastes. Leisure businesses that haven’t been able to attract younger customers have seemingly struggled more.”

Other businesses to see hikes included bowling alleys and cinemas while nightclub numbers dropped as the sector was hit hard by lockdown measures.

Retail stalwarts to shut shop in recent years include Topshop and Debenhams.