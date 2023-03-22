Changes at the top as crypto exchange Luno shuffles management pack

James Lanigan

International cryptocurrency wallet and exchange Luno has undergone a series of strategic changes it says will position the company for its next phase of growth.

Luno’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Marcus Swanepoel is moving into a new role as Executive Chairman while Chief Operating Officer James Lanigan, who has been with the company for five years, is elevated to CEO.

Swanepoel will continue to work closely with Lanigan to guide Luno’s vision and strategy, while focusing on broadening Luno’s investor base to support the company’s next stage of growth.

As part of this process, Luno has hired Canaccord Genuity Group to help bring on new institutional and strategic investors alongside Digital Currency Group (DCG) in order to further diversify Luno’s strategic governance and prepare the company for an eventual public listing.

“Co-founding and serving as the CEO of Luno for the past ten years has been the greatest honour of my career and I’m excited for our next chapter as we continue to put the power of crypto in everyone’s hands,” said Swanepoel.

“The opportunity for crypto is bigger and brighter than ever, and James is a seasoned operator and an outstanding leader with a track record of success across all aspects of running a truly global fintech business. I have the utmost confidence that James will continue to deepen our trust with customers and key stakeholders alike, driving both Luno’s business and the industry forward.”

Currently serving as COO, Lanigan established Luno as a market-leading brand across multiple markets, building local teams throughout Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific, while also growing Luno’s product portfolio for easier access to crypto. In this capacity, Lanigan oversaw Operations, Commercial, Countries, Product, Marketing, and Customer Success departments.

Prior to joining Luno in 2018, Lanigan held senior commercial, operational and marketing roles across multiple industries, most recently as the Chief Marketing Officer at Bookatable – now TheFork, an online restaurant reservation platform acquired by Michelin in 2016.

“It has been a privilege to serve alongside a founder and leader as strong as Marcus, who cares so deeply about making a positive impact for our customers and employees,” he said.

“I’m passionate about continuing to help Luno build the products and services that guide our customers in a responsible way along every step of their crypto journey, while maintaining our dedication to trust, security and compliance.”

Founder and CEO of DCG, Barry Silbert, added: “Having first invested in Luno’s seed round in 2014 followed by an acquisition in 2020, we want to thank Marcus for his dynamic leadership and enduring enthusiasm for the global crypto landscape as he transformed Luno into a digital asset powerhouse.

“With James at the helm and strategic partnership from Marcus in his new role as Executive Chairman, we look forward to supporting Luno in its ambitious and continued growth journey.”