Chancellor’s cancelled speech adds fuel to election rumours

Speculation that Boris Johnson is poised to call a General Election this autumn surged this afternoon, after Sajid Javid’s first major speech since becoming chancellor was pulled to make way for a spending review.

Javid was due to set out his vision for the role, and the current state of the economy, in a speech given from Birmingham tomorrow (Wednesday). However, it has been pulled at the last minute, after the one-year spending review was brought forward.

Read more: Downing Street ramps up election prep as Corbyn throws gauntlet

Treasury sources declined to give a specific date for the fast-tracked review, but said it had moved from “mid-September” to “early September”. It is understood to be earmarked for some point in the first 10 days of the month.

One source told City A.M. the decision to pull the review had come from Number 10.

The source declined to comment on whether it related to an impending election, but added: “It’s not unfair to say they [Number 10] are talking about one as if it is happening. The question is when is it happening.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently riding high in the polls – and among his European counterparts, following a constructive set of talks in the run up to and during the G7 summit this weekend.

Main image: Getty