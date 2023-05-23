Chancellor to discuss food prices with CMA

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Today the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will meet with food manufacturers to discuss the cost of food and explore ways to ease pressure on households.



The government says Hunt will raise concerns about high prices of food in the UK and discuss measures the government and industry could put in place to help households.



Hunt said: “High food prices are proving stubborn so we need to understand what’s driving that.

“That’s why I’m asking industry to work with us as we halve inflation, to help ease the pressure on household budgets.”



Hunt will also meet the Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) to discuss the scope of their investigations into road fuel and groceries markets. It comes after the CMA last week announced it would investigate whether a “failure in competition” was seeing consumers overcharged for groceries and fuel.