Chancellor sets Budget for March 2021

The chancellor will announce a new government Budget in March, the Treasury’s permanent secretary has announced.

Speaking at a Public Accounts Committee meeting on the government’s furlough scheme this morning, Tom Scholar said: “There will be a Budget in March. We know a lot will change between now and March we’ll know a lot more about the pandemic.”

Read more: Rishi Sunak warns second lockdown will have ‘significant’ impact on UK economy

Scholar added that there will be a “new economic forecast” by the spring, “and at that point, the chancellor will be setting out the economic strategy that will support the economy as it as it moves out of the pandemic”.

The government in September cancelled the usual autumn Budget, and instead announced a Winter Economy Package to help the UK economy weather the second wave of coronavirus.

The package included a job support scheme, which has now been scrapped in favour of an extension to the furlough scheme.

It comes after chancellor Rishi Sunak this morning dangled the possibility of reintroducing government support programmes, such as the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme, in the spring.

Sunak told Sky News: “I think it’s right that when we finally exit this and hopefully next year with testing and maybe with the vaccines as well we’ll be able to start looking forward to getting back to normal.

“I think we’ll have to look at the economic situation and then and see what’s the best form of our support, and we want to make sure that we get the economy going strongly coming out of this.”

The government’s Budget delivery has seen several hiccups in the last year.

Sunak delivered his first Budget as chancellor in March this year, less than two weeks before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first national lockdown.

Read more: Disappointing GDP figures show UK recovery lost momentum ahead of second lockdown

That Budget was originally meant to be delivered in November 2019, but was delayed due to the December General Election.

Sunak unveiled a mini-Budget in the Commons in July, in which he laid out plans to revive the UK economy over the summer months from its worst recession on record.