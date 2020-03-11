Chancellor says government will raise living wage and lift floor for National Insurance

The chancellor Rishi Sunak said today that the government will raise the national living wage to £10.50 by 2024 and will raise the minimum threshold for National Insurance.

In his budget speech Sunak said the government would increase national living wage to two thirds of median earnings by 2024 – equivalent to £10.50 an hour.

The chancellor also said the National Insurance threshold will be increased from £8,632 to £9,500 next month.

“That’s a tax cut for 31m people, saving a typical employee £104,” he said.

Sunak said the Conservatives are “the real worker’s party”.

