Chancellor Rishi Sunak mulls public sector pay freeze to rein in debt

Nearly 4m public sector workers may face a pay freeze next year, including soldiers, police officers, teachers and civil servants.

Rishi Sunak is set to announce the public sector pay freeze in the 25 November spending review, according to reports.

The chancellor is expected to say public sector earnings should move in line with the private sector, where many face significant pay cuts and job losses.

Nurses, doctors and NHS workers are to be exempt from the pay freeze, as a recognition of role they played during the pandemic.

Figures from the Institute of Fiscal Studies show this would mean a pay freeze for 3.7m people and save £3.4bn.

The IFS also showed public sector pay is 1.5 per cent lower this year than it was in 2010, after inflation.

The Office for Budget Responsibility is to predict Britain is facing the largest downgrade in its public finances since WWII, despite Mr Sunak insisting there must be no return to austerity.

The chancellor is expected to make it clear that any pay freeze would be temporary.

Mr Sunak will announce these measures as part of a wider plan to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the British economy, with government spending soaring.

More than £40bn has been spent through the furlough scheme subsiding the wages of 9.6 million workers.