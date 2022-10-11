Chan seeking long-awaited sweet taste of victory with Sugar

Alfie Chan managed 15 wins last season

IF ANY jockey in Hong Kong needs a change of fortune it’s 28-year-old Alfie Chan.

Locally born Chan, who learnt his racing skills abroad in New Zealand and Australia, has found it hard going in the territory in the last couple of seasons.

Having joined Frankie Lor’s stable when arriving on the scene, Chan initially was the go-to claimer, riding plenty of winners, and having many trainers desperate to use his allowance on their fancied horses.

However, once he lost his invaluable 10lb claim his rides dried up, although Caspar Fownes, who took over his indentures, has tried hard to give him as many rides as possible and proved a valuable mentor to the claimer.

With 15 winners last season, Chan did as well as expected, and just needs some luck to get his career and confidence back on track and owners using his undoubted talent again.

He finally gets his chance to celebrate at the Valley when he climbs aboard progressive four-year-old, the Fownes-trained SUGAR SUGAR, who seeks to follow up last season’s track and trip win in the second division of the Finance Street Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

This Australian-bred gelding confirmed earlier promise when scooting clear from his opposition in a quick time at the end of last season, and according to work-watchers he has continued to improve during the summer break.

A recent encouraging trial confirmed his well-being, and he looks much better than his current handicap mark.

If there’s one problem, it’s that he has an awkward draw. This is the time for Chan to make sure he pings the start when the stalls fly open, and if he does it should be plain sailing.

POINTERS

Sugar Sugar 3.50pm Happy Valley