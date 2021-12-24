Champagnes bubble up in price amid trickling supply and upbeat demand

Champagnes have bubbled up in price amid a trickling supply and higher demand over the course of the year.

The cost of vintage champagnes such as Dom Pérignon 2008 and Krug 2000 have ballooned in price this year, outperforming global stocks, the Financial Times reported, as investors spy returns in previously overlooked assets.

In general, prices have soared more than 33 per cent in the first 11 months of this year, according to Liv-ex’s Champagne 50 index, its best year on record.

That compares with the FTSE All World stock index’s increase of some 15 per cent for the year, so far.

Demand has swelled with interest among wine investors and drinkers alike. Meanwhile, supply has been knocked by a poor harvest, as frost and mildew on the continent bite.

The worth of Salon 2002 has risen 80 per cent to a £10,000 for 12 bottles, Liv-ex found.

Louis Roederer’s Cristal Rose 2008 has increased 60 per cent, Dom Pérignon 2008 has climbed 46 per cent and Krug 2000 has jumped 62 per cent.