Cerillion expects full-year profits to be ‘meaningfully ahead’

Software maker Cerillion sees big opportunities as its number of new customers grows

Software developer Cerillion said today it expects profits to be “meaningfully ahead” in an update before its full-year results.

The provider of billing, charging and customer relationship management software entered the second half of the financial year, which ended on 30 September, with a “strong back-order book and buoyant sales pipeline”, it said.

Adjusted profit before tax is expected to be “meaningfully ahead” of the forecast of £14.3m, with revenues to hit £39m.

Net cash as of 30 September was £24.7m, up £4.5m from £20.2m this time last year.

Cerillion said: “As well as the demand the company is experiencing from the existing customer base, the new customer sales pipeline grew again in the second half and includes some large opportunities.

“The company therefore expects to make further encouraging progress over the course of the new financial year.”

In June, AIM-listed Cerillion announced a new six-year contract worth £15.1m with an existing customer, a European telecoms carrier.

Full-year results will be announced in November.