Chaos after TfL backtracks on early closure of Central Line due to staff shortages

Confusion reigned for Londoners this afternoon following TFL’s announcement the Central Line would close early due to staff closures – before uturning on the decision shortly after.

Thousands of commuters were concerned as to how they might get home from the City, after an announcement by Transport for London (TFL) the line would shut by 5.30pm.

It was announced there closure was due to staff shortages and illness in the control room.

When contacted by City A.M., TFL said while customers should expect minor delays, but trains will now run until the end of the evening.

The announcement came after the London Underground suffered a series of strikes over working conditions and pay, while the heatwave also put pressure on services to continue in extreme conditions.

Before finding a replacement to sick workers, he public body had told customers shuttle buses would replace the service, running from 5.30pm onwards.

A TFL spokesperson said “we are pleased to advise that cover has been found for the line control room.

“Central line services will now operate to all destinations until the end of the evening”.

“We apologise for any inconvenience”.