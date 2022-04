Center Parcs owner hires bankers to review options with £4bn sale on the horizon

The owner of Center Parcs has recruited bankers to probe options for the future of the holiday village chain.

Sky News has reported that Brookfield Property Partners is planning to hire Barclays to advise on its investment in Center Parcs.

This could lead to an auction sale of the chain for £4bn, the organisation reported.

Other options include the disposal of a minority stake or a public listing.