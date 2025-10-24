Celebrate Day of the Dead at a Toklas bakery speakeasy

Tequila brand Don Julio Tequila is bringing the colour and soul of Mexico to the capital with Panadería Don Julio, a three-day takeover of Toklas Bakery.

Running from 31 October to 2 November, the event marks the UK debut of Mexico City’s hip bakery Panadería Rosetta, helmed by Michelin-starred chef Elena Reygadas. Guests will be able to sample Rosetta’s much-vaunted pan de muerto – or “bread of the dead” – a fragrant sweet bread traditionally made with orange blossom, baked to honour loved ones during Día de los Muertos.

The pop-up forms part of a global series of Día de Muertos – “Day of the Dead” – celebrations led by Don Julio Tequila. Toklas will be transformed with ofrendas (altars for offerings), marigolds and other traditional touches that pay homage to the country’s evocative holiday.

Bakery turns tequila den

By day, guests can join cocktail-making sessions, including how to mix the perfect Reposado Paloma, or browse bodega by Columbia Road favourites Milagros, stocked with Mexican homewares and Don Julio merchandise.

Once evening falls, the bakery becomes a speakeasy run by Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy, crowned World’s Best Bar by 50 Best Bars. Expect Paloma and Margarita “Twists” and DJs from Mexico’s underground scene.

“Día de Muertos is one of Mexico’s most meaningful celebrations, where life and death meet through memory, food and ritual,” says Reygadas. “Pan de muerto is a gesture of care that connects us with those who are no longer here. Collaborating with Tequila Don Julio allows us to share this living tradition with the world.”

Bethany Western, head of tequila at Don Julio GB, says: “This holiday celebrates love, legacy and tradition. Through collaborations with partners like Panadería Rosetta and Handshake Speakeasy, we’re bringing Mexico’s rich cultural heritage to life in a way that’s both authentic and extraordinary.”