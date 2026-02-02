CBI board member Peter Hogg to lead Arcadis’ UK and Ireland business

The CBI’s senior council chair, Peter Hogg, has been appointed as Arcadis’ country director for the UK and Ireland, City AM can reveal.

Hogg is a 28-year veteran of the global design and consultancy firm and will succeed Simon Bimpson, with a focus on leveraging Arcadis’ position in sustainable design to deliver infrastructure that improves quality of life across the two countries.

He has worked on some of London’s most significant infrastructure programmes, including the Jubilee Line Extension, St Pancras International Station, and Heathrow’s Terminal 5.

In addition to his new role, Hogg will also continue to serve as the London City Executive, a position he has held for nine years.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Arcadis established a direct presence in the UK in 2006 through the acquisition of quantity surveying businesses.

From there, it completed acquisitions with Berkeley Consulting in 200 and EC Harris in 2011, and the unified Arcadis brand was fully rolled out in the UK market in 2015.

The firm opened its City of London office at 80 Fenchurch Street in 2021, in a boost to the Square Mile during the early days of the pandemic.

Outside Arcadis, Peter is a non-executive member of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) board, was chair of its London Council in Autumn 2022, and is currently the senior council chair.

Commenting on his promotion, Hogg said: “I am honoured and delighted to have been given the opportunity to serve the business – and all Arcadians – as our UK and Ireland country director.”

“Arcadis is uniquely positioned to help our clients shape vibrant, resilient places that improve lives. I look forward to working with our partners to deliver on this promise,” he added.