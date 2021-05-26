Cazoo Derby Festival: William Haggas hopes Mohaafeth can follow in Shaamit's footsteps 25 years on

Trainer William Haggas spoke about his hopes for the Cazoo Derby Festival at Epsom Downs (June 4th-5th), which are headed by leading Cazoo Derby contender Mohaafeth.

It is 25 years since the Newmarket-based handler landed The Derby when Shaamit took the honours under Michael Hills. It was Haggas’ first Derby runner and Shaamit was making his first appearance of the season.

“The race means exactly the same as it did 25 years ago in that it’s the ultimate race for an English trainer to win or to try to win. We’ve thrown a few darts at it unsuccessfully and it’s a very hard race to win. If we’d have known how difficult it was to find a horse to run in it never mind win it all those years ago, we’d have enjoyed Shaamit even more!

On Mohaafeth, Haggas said: “He’s very good after Newmarket. Jim (Crowley) came this morning and rode him on the Rowley Mile and he worked with two very smart older horses and he worked very nicely. The ground was too soft for him and I’ve been quoted many times saying that this horse is a top of the ground horse and I stick by that.

“I think he’s got a chance but I’ve always felt that it’s not whether they’ll see it out but whether they’ll improve. Whether he’s better at a mile and a half than a mile and a quarter I’m not so sure, but there’s no better race in the world than the one next Saturday so we’ll be very keen to give it a go.

“Sheikh Hamdan was a star and the racing world would be thrilled if he could win the Derby, but we can only dream about things like that.”

A day earlier, Haggas looks all set to run Al Aasy in the Group One Coronation Cup with the son of Sea The Stars impressive in both starts this season at Group Three level.

“You’re never quite sure if they’re going to act round there (Epsom Downs) but he’s a very well-balanced horse and he’s a good mover so I don’t see why not. I’m glad there aren’t going to be 50,000 people there in terms of the occasion but I think we’ll be alright – he’s a boy and he knows he is, but once he gets out he’ll be fine and he’s not an issue.

“We’ve always thought plenty of him. He’s a lovely horse and he works the way he runs in that he gives everything on the gallops as well. He was very disappointing in the Gordon Stakes last year, which we put down to the ground and trainer error.

“The John Porter, which he started in this season, has worked out pretty badly but he won easily and the same last time out in the Aston Park. The style of his win was very good and he’ll have a good chance if all goes well.”