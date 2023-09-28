Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Case Study KoPack

KoPack Pioneers Reusable E-commerce Boxes Made By Corplex

Currently, e-commerce is flourishing. E-commerce has increased tenfold in the past 10 years and now represents more than 7% of all sales in Spain due to the pace of life and the Covid-19 issue, which have forced individuals to choose less conventional purchase options. A crucial concern for environmental conservation is the proliferation of packaging together with the proliferation of internet transactions. For instance, did you know that Spain alone shipped 680 million shipments and parcels in 2020? A single piece of mail typically comprises 105 grams of single use packaging, which results in the production of this packaging generating over 70 million kilos of garbage and over 107 million kilograms of CO2 emissions (equivalent to 19 million cars in a day). The evolution of the European regulatory framework is being accompanied by a shift in consumers mentality. In order to adjust to changing behaviors, some businesses are moving ahead with disruptive solutions. Koiki, a Spanish startup, is leading the way in a novel approach to eCommerce deliveries.

The challenge

KoPack: Reusable packaging for e-commerce customers

Koiki, which specializes in last mile logistics, is in charge of the daily delivery of e-commerce packages across Spain. Because of its zero-waste philosophy, the business relies on low-emission modes of transportation (such bicycles, scooters, public transportation, etc.) to get about. The business collaborates with numerous online retailers. To complete its contribution to the sustainable logistics, they wanted to use reusable packaging from the distribution center to the customer. To achieve this, Koiki sought a collaborator to create KoPack, a reusable packaging for e-commerce deliveries. Koiki needed a packaging solution for delicate and high-value products, to complement its range of reusable bags for other item types.

The solution

Corplex, a local partner with proven expertise

Koiki thought Corplex would make the best partner for the creation of a novel rigid packaging design for the transportation of delicate goods. A key factor in cost optimization and environmental effect reduction was the company’s position in Spain, and particularly in Europe. Corplex put out an idea for a rigid, but collapsible polypropylene box. Because of its versatile design, it may package a variety of delicate items including apparel, jewelry, and cosmetics while maintaining the integrity of the contents up to delivery to the final user.

Additionally, the packaging is robust and lightweight – thanks to the polypropylene twinwall structure, which has a significant impact on postage costs and CO2 emissions. It can be used up to 20 times due to the durability of its material.

The Corplex solution is currently offered in two colors: white and black. The black box is a great circular solution that lowers the consumption of raw materials because it contains a high percentage of recycled materials. Brand name and reuse instructions can be printed directly on the box. As a result, the box serves as an excellent marketing tool for the consumer, in the pilottest, a well-known brand of premium cosmetics.

KoPacks offer the benefit of safeguarding contents during shipping, while also making it easier to remove the shipping labels in between usage because they are made of AkyLux®, a washable and waterproof plastic.

When a consumer receives a package, they can return it by handing the empty box to the delivery person, dropping it in a letterbox, or bringing it right into the store. This is because the packaging is made to be very simple to fold flat after usage and has a format that makes it simple to return via regular postal services.

The benefits: Everyone wins: Good for the planet, good for the wallet!

Benefits for the brand

In the e-commerce sector, KoPack is at the fore of this cutting-edge reusable packaging innovation, and its impact is truly revolutionary. By printing their business name or promotional message on the box, KoPack’s retail partners benefit from brand recognition on external packaging with many lives. Many retailers are working on a corporate responsibility project to lessen the carbon footprint of their operations. By using fewer virgin resources, the usage of recyclable, reusable, and sustainable Corplex boxes contributes to the achievement of this objective. In addition, reusing the container 20 times will have an 83% lower overall environmental impact than utilizing 20 disposable boxes. Ultimately, the retailer choosing KoPack packaging also significantly minimizes the financial impact of the packaging budget because, in contrast to single-use packaging, this reusable option starts to turn a profit after just five uses.

Benefits for the consumer

Consumers are increasingly considering environmental issues when making purchases. They get a satisfying shopping experience by selecting reusable packaging, which leads to brand loyalty. Additionally, some KoPack retailers provide free samples as a reward for returning boxes in their physical stores. Finally, since the boxes can be returned to the delivery person or sent back by regular mail, the consumer no longer has to deal with the waste that the packaging generates.