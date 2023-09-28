Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Samsung Case Study

Samsung Calls For Reusable Packaging Compatible With Automated Lines In Electronics

The global market for industrial robots is projected to grow steadily between 2018 and 2028. In 2020, the size of the market was estimated at around 55 billion U.S. dollars, with some 2.7 million units of industrial robots in operation worldwide. In 2028, the market size is projected to surpass 165 billion U.S. dollars.

The electronics and automotive industries are making the most use of automation. These figures will continue to increase at an accelerated rate in the coming years. The packaging sector must also adjust to these new work settings and Corplex is proving to be well-positioned to provide bespoke packaging solutions to improve internal logistics in automated workshops.

An example of this is Samsung in Slovakia, which specialises in assembling LED TV set components.

The Challenge

Ensure compatibility with the automatic assembly line with Corplex’s AkyPak solutions

Samsung SK needed a solution for transporting TV LED screens from their supplier to the assembly line in Slovakia. As an existing customer of AkyPak® solutions from Corplex, they already handled reusable containers and other types of pallets in their production plant. Samsung was looking for a sleeve compatible with multiple types of pallets and sizes, yet fit into automated operating lines. A must-have for the sleeve was a large front drop-down panel so that an robotic arm could pick out the rear parts of screens from inside the container. The challenge was to make the drop-down panel in the sleeve as large as possible without compromising the integrity of the packaging. It is important to note that Samsung’s production plant in Slovakia is almost completely automated, with little human intervention. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) collect the containers filled with delicate and expensive components, transporting them to the robotic line where the pieces are retrieved by the robotic arm and assemble into TV sets.

The Solution

Developing a Polypropylene Sleeve with Removable Window for Container Packaging

Due to our expertise in developing multi-material packaging solutions and our existing relationship with the customer, Corplex was called to develop the ideal solution. From our design office in Hurbanovo, we proposed four different versions of sleeves – each with an optional removable window or foldable window attached to the sleeve. However, after testing them none proved efficient enough. Corplex then presented a solution featuring a wide opening on the largest size. The sleeve is made of polypropylene and featured a mix of rigid polypropylene and PVC material for the window; allowing it not only to be folded but also remain attached to the sleeve without touching the floor. This fourth solution proved successful and was adopted by the customer for their three different sizes of existing containers.

The Benefits

Upgrading solutions to meet evolving needs

For the past decade, Samsung’s production plant has relied on containers from Corplex which have shown their durability. However, Corplex went further to meet their customer’s needs by creating a reusable packaging solution that fit existing pallets made with different materials and could be used in automated lines. The design team at Corplex rose to the challenge of adding a large window in such a confined space on one side of the sleeve – something no other supplier could do. This project demonstrates not only Corplex’ technical know-how but also its multi material expertise and longstanding partnership with customers; an ongoing commitment to upgrade its reusable packaging solutions to meet evolving needs. The design team’s involvement and their understanding of the client’s needs were crucial to creating a successful solution.

The Customer

Samsung a global powerhouse

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Samsung is a multinational manufacturing conglomerate with an impressive global brand value of eighth place (as of 2020). Their product range is diverse and includes air conditioners, computers, digital television sets, active-matrix organic light-emitting diodes (AMOLEDs), mobile phones, display monitors,computers, printers, refrigerators, semiconductors, and telecommunications networking equipment.