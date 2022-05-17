Cars should be banned from parking on pavement because of ‘discriminatory’ impact

According to the report, people are put off walking because of the number of cars parked on the pavement. (Photo/ Pixabay)

Cars should be banned from parking on the pavement because of the “discriminatory impact” the practice has on people, according to a report published today.

Commissioned by sustainable transport charity Sustrans, the study highlights that people are put off walking because of the large amounts of cars parked on the pavement.

Around 70 per cent of respondents, both disabled and able-bodied, said fewer cars would help them walk or wheel more, while more than half of people said they wanted to see more investment.

“Pavement parking is discriminatory against wheelchair and mobility scooter users, other disabled people, those with visual impairments and more,” commented chief executive Xavier Brice.

“The UK Government’s target is for half of all journeys in towns and cities to be cycled or walked by 2030. Achieving this will be impossible unless we do more to make walking and wheeling more accessible and inclusive.”

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it was “actively considering the options for addressing pavement parking and we will announce next steps as soon as possible.”

The UK Government’s budget for cycling and walking is £2bn compared with the £27bn reserved to roads.