Card Factory has opened a new distribution centre to keep up with a surge in online orders during the coronavirus lockdown while maintaining safety measures for warehouse staff.

The retailer said the Card Factory website saw sales soar 267.5 per cent during lockdown, while its Getting Personal brand reported a 57.5 per cent jump in sales after all of its physical stores closed last month.

Card Factory has opened a second fulfilment unit in Wakefield, west Yorkshire, to cope with the increased demand and to support social distancing.

The company is preparing to reopen and is implementing new safety measures in store.

“In preparation for re-opening, we are currently working on changes to our store operations that will help ensure colleague and customer safety,” it said in a statement this morning.

“We expect to be able to facilitate appropriate social distancing in the majority of our stores.”

In order to conserve cash, Card Factory will not pay a dividend for FY2020, has furloughed more than 90 per cent of workers and will defer its VAT payments.

Non-essential capital expenditure has been deferred, and the company will only launch the seven new stores it is legally committed to opening next year.

Meanwhile Card Factory has renegotiated rental agreements with landlords and stock intake and payment terms with suppliers.