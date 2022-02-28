Car makers suspend production and sales in Russia

Volkswagen and other have temporarily halted production and sales in Russia.(Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

Some of the world’s biggest car makers have decided to suspend production and sales in Russia, following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Volvo, the world’s second largest automotive manufacturer, decided to halt the delivery of cars to local Russian dealership, while Volvo said today it was suspending both sales and production, Russian news agency RIA first reported.

“We do not accept incoming goods,” a Volvo spokesperson told Swedish financial outlet Dagens industri. “Production at the plant in Russia is temporarily suspended and the same applies to sales.”

Volvo and Volkswagen are not the only ones to halt productions following the EU’s latest round of sanctions against Moscow.

Truck maker Daimler said it would freeze its activities in the country – including a joint venture with Russian counterpart Kamaz – while Mercedez-Benz told Reuters business activities would be reevaluated in light of the situation.