Capitolis Appoints Roy Saadon as Head of Market Development, Portfolio Optimization

Capitolis, the financial technology company, announced the appointment of Roy Saadon as Head of Market Development for its Portfolio Optimization business. Saadon, based in London, will lead Capitolis’ efforts to accelerate product adoption, expand the client network, and drive innovation in new markets.

Saadon brings 25 years of experience in technology, product, and financial services, with deep expertise in market development and scaling high-growth fintech companies. He co-founded and served as CEO of Access Fintech, and previously was a co-founder of Traiana, helping to lead the company to become a global financial post-trade infrastructure provider.

“I have known Roy for a very long time, and he is one of the most innovative and creative minds in the financial technology industry, having implemented critical infrastructure solutions in capital markets that have driven meaningful impact,” said Gil Mandelzis, CEO & Founder, Capitolis. “Capitolis is built on innovation, and as we continue to develop new, groundbreaking solutions, I could not be more excited to have Roy lead this next phase of growth as part of our leadership.”

“Capitolis delivers critical solutions for the capital markets, and has established itself as an innovative industry partner, achieving meaningful scale,” said Roy Saadon, Head of Market Development, Portfolio Optimization. “The company’s relentless commitment to innovation and the incredible team it has built make me excited to join and help lead this next phase of hyper-scaling.”

Capitolis continues to build momentum, introducing innovative products, expanding its client network, securing additional strategic bank investments, and acquiring Capitalab. The recent appointment of Okan Pekin as President, alongside other key leadership additions – including Richard Schiffman as Chief Product Officer, Amol Naik as Chief Operating Officer, and Melanie Carucci as Global Head of Sales – underscore Capitolis’ commitment to driving its next phase of rapid growth and expansion.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks – and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was recognized on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Financial Services and Innovation & Technology categories, and honored for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards. The company has been included on CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies list for the past three years, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list in consecutive years and was named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. American Banker recognized Capitolis among the Best Places to Work in Fintech, and the company was named by Crain’s New York Business as one of New York City’s Best Places to Work in 2025 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106723949/en/

Contact

Shannon Mullins

Sloane & Company

smullins@sloanepr.com



Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com

