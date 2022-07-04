Capital people: London writer Susie Steiner loses brain tumour battle and dies aged 51

London author and journalist Susie Steiner, best known for the Manon Bradshaw detective series, has passed away aged 51.

“Susie died yesterday after being diagnosed with a brain tumour three years ago. She lived with her illness with courage and good humour. She was much loved and will be much missed.”

Steinman was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2019. She lived in North London with her husband and two young sons.

The writer and journalist, best known for the Manon Bradshaw detective series, was born and raised in London, after which she studied English Literature at in Edinburgh.

In the last two decades, Steiner worked for The Guardian, The Times, The Daily Telegraph and the Evening Standard.

She published her first novel in 2013, called Homecoming although her second book, Missing, Presumed, was her big breakthrough as it was an absolute best seller and was nominated for the Theakston crime novel of the year award.

Her main character, detective Manon Bradshaw, was a hit among many Londoners and across the country.

Philip Pullman called the Manon Bradshaw novels as “police procedural with real imagination and heart and a marvellous lightness of style and wit”.

Her agent Sarah Ballard said: “Susie’s glorious talent as a writer was rooted in her deep appreciation of the undercurrents of human nature. A small domestic exchange might become something magical, heartbreaking or hilarious, as told by her.

“Her special insight made her not just a critically acclaimed and bestselling writer, but also a generous and sharply funny friend who will be missed by everyone who knew her. It also made her a passionately attentive, thoughtful mother to her two sons, who, along with her husband, Tom, were always the centre of her world.

“We are heartbroken at their loss, and for ours, and for the absence of the work she planned to write. At the same time, we are so grateful that she leaves her voice with us in the form of her four exceptional novels.” Agent Sarah Ballard

Her publisher, Suzie Dooré, added this morning:“Susie was an extraordinary person and a wonderful writer. Personally, I am proud to have also counted her as a friend, and will always remember and cherish her quick wit and brutal honesty, both attributes she was able to pass on to her series character Manon Bradshaw.

“A train trip to a festival with Susie was guaranteed to bring hilarity, oversharing, Percy Pigs and mini bottles of wine. She was truly unique, full of warmth and incredibly perceptive.”