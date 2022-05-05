Canadian investment group bets on London for sparkly European HQ

Canadian investment group CDPQ has bet on London for its European headquarters, in a decade-long vote of confidence in the capital.

CDPQ, also known as Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, passed up on a Parisian HQ – unlike those at crypto platform Binance.

The glittering lights of Carnaby and Soho have caught the eyes of the overseas investment firm, which manages nearly $420bn (£262.8bn) in assets.

“Our move to 70 Broadwick Street – a vibrant, diverse location in the heart of Soho – demonstrates our ongoing commitment to London,” head of Europe at CDPQ, David Morley, said.

“It will enable us to create an attractive and sustainable workplace for our European headquarters as we continue to grow.”

The Quebec-based group has leased a floor in 70 Broadwick Street from real estate investment trust Shaftesbury, which oversees some 16 acres of the West End, at the famous gateway between Carnaby Street and Soho.

Shaftesbury executive director Simon Quayle said: “Physical workplaces will continue to play an important role in London’s recovery and we’re excited to welcome CDPQ to the Carnaby community.

“Working in the West End offers unique experiences and exciting amenities, at a time when employers and employees are placing more value than ever on their surroundings.”