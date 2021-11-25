Campaigners outraged as government rejects mobile phone mast overhaul

CAMPAIGNERS across the UK are set to miss out on millions of pounds from telecoms giants after the Government rejected calls for a rule change about renting land for phone masts yesterday.

They have been urging ministers to overturn controversial rules initially laid out in The Digital Economy Act 2017.

The law resulted in rent reductions of around 90 per cent for organisations and landowners that host telecoms infrastructure, leaving them £1bn out of pocket.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) denied a potential overhaul and instead offered a new complaints process following the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill that was introduced to Parliament on Wednesday.

A number of organisations have expressed concerns with this move, warning that charities and organisations would continue to suffer financially as a result.

Research carried out by the Centre for Economics and Business Research found that the sports and social clubs, farmers, churches, charities and small businesses which provide telecommunications sites across the UK, have collectively lost £209m in rent each year since the change in law.

Chairwoman of the Protect and Connect campaign Anna Turley said the government had been “tin-eared” during the consultation.

Turley commented: “The Government has ridden rough-shod over their views and given in to the demands of these companies, who are making huge profits at the expense of charities, sports clubs, councils and farmers.”

In contrast, Speed Up Britain, a non-partisan organisation campaigning for better mobile connectivity, have expressed support for the Government’s decision.

A Speed Up Britain spokesperson told City A.M.: “We are very supportive of the Government’s decision to reform aspects of the Electronic Communications Code, and look forward to working with landowners, local communities and DCMS to accelerate the roll out of next generation mobile connectivity across the UK.”

The group argue that the Electronics Communications Code, which regulates the installation of the network masts, is not working as intended, and is actually slowing down infrastructure rollout.

A DCMS spokesperson told City A.M.:”Our priority is ending patchy mobile coverage in rural areas and giving people and businesses the connectivity they need. Our new laws will encourage faster and more collaborative negotiations between landowners and network operators, ensuring fair prices are agreed for the right to install equipment.”

