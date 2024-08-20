Cammell Laird: ‘Boaty McBoatface’ maker hails historic year

The RRS Sir David Attenborough research vessel sits in the dock at Cammell Laird shipyard on October 14, 2020, in Liverpool. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Cammell Laird, the company that built the ship that was almost known as ‘Boaty McBoatface’, has hailed its latest financial year as one of its most successful since being founded in 1828.

The Birkenhead-based business, which completed work on the RRS Sir David Attenborough in the summer of 2021, has reported a pre-tax profit of £6.8m for the year to March 30, 2024, up from the £3.7m it posted in the prior 12 months.

The £3.7m it reported in the year to April 1, 2023, was the first profit Cammell Laird had achieved since 2017.

Newly-filed accounts with Companies House have also revealed that the business posted a turnover of £146.3m in the year, up from £122.6m.

Cammell Laird also carries out work for the likes of the Royal Navy and supports BAE Systems.

A statement signed off by the board said: “The business has been successful in securing the award for a number of new contracts alongside existing projects; the order book and the outlook is strong.”

In December 2023, Cammell Laird signed a contract to construct the first new Mersey Ferry for 60 years with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

The business added: “The group has had one of its most successful years in its history, winning new contracts and further securing its order book for the coming years.

“This strong order book allows the business to focus on further investment in its workforce through. both the apprenticeship programme and training and nurturing new and existing talent across the business as well as the facility investment for which the Green Shore Power Project is the largest single investment in a generation.”

During the year the average number of people employed by Cammell Laird increased from 598 to 652.