Camden Town brewery launches pub beer fundraiser

Camden Town brewery has today launched a new beer with profits going towards the production of free kegs for their pub customers.

Profits from the sale of cans of the new American Pale Ale, ‘To the Pub’, will be used to produce more than 250,000 pints of the beer which will be given away to pubs across the summer.

Though pubs have been given the OK to reopen, it is expected that with capacity reduced at many venues and with some institutional landlords insisting on unamended rent payments some will still see tough times in the months ahead.

Read more: Pubs given thumbs up on reopening but questions remain

Jasper Cuppaidge, Founder of Camden Town Brewery said: “Never would I have thought that the industry that’s brought me so much, would need so much help to survive. It needs all of us, from brewers to beer drinkers, to help this industry get back to stable ground.”

At the beginning of lockdown, the brewery also renamed their Camden Hells lager ‘Camden Heroes’ and donated profits to NHS charities. A free keg of ‘To the Pub’ will be given to all pubs buying 2 kegs of their flagship Hells lager.

Camden Town was founded in 2010 and built their second brewery, the largest built in London for more than 30 years, in 2017.

The outfit has been owned by Anheuser-Busch since a 2015 buyout.