Cake Box warns full year profits could be sliced by cost pressures

Cake Box has warned full year profitability could be “significantly below current market expectations” as the cake maker battles inflationary cost pressures.

In a trading update this morning, the British firm said while current trading was robust against a very strong comparative trading period in H1 2022, the Board remained mindful of an increasingly challenging economic and trading environment.

Cake Box said that despite passing some of the cost increases onto franchisees with a recent price increase, the full year gross margin will be impacted.

Like for Like sales declined 2.8 per cent in the first half of the year to date.

It said the recent heatwave impacted store footfall during the summer months.

The firm said: “Looking further ahead, the Board remains confident in the Cake Box’s future growth prospects, underpinned by the increased investment in professionalising the Group’s functions and the pipeline of new store openings across the country, with levels of franchisee deposits remaining at good levels.”

Back in June, Neil Sachdev, non-executive chairman, said the business aims to open 24 new stores in the coming year, which should bring the total to 200 by autumn.