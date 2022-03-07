Cadent Gas workers to strike following pay increase rejection

Cadent Gas workers are expected to vote in favour of strike action. (Photo/ Cadent via Twitter)

Workers at British energy provider Cadent Gas are expected to vote in favour of industrial action after they rejected a 4 per cent pay rise.

The union GMB said its members had turned down the pay increase because it’s below the current inflation rates of 7.8 per cent.

“Like everyone up and down the country, the cost of living crisis is hitting Cadent workers hard,” said Gary Carter, GMB’s national officer. “Cadent has reduced the pay and conditions for new staff in recent years and this has come back to bite them.

“People are leaving and those remaining have had enough of low pay and poor conditions for skilled work. Cadent workers aren’t going to sit back and let their skills be devalued.”

Cadent brings gas to 11 million homes across the Midlands, south Yorkshire and north London.