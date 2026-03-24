Caballo De one to make splash in Dubai Gold Cup

William Buick takes the ride on Caballo De Mar

DOMESTIC action in the UK is accompanied by a top-class Dubai World Cup card from Meydan, featuring five Group One races.

The headline contest is the finale, where star Japanese raider Forever Young bids to become the first horse to do the Saudi Cup and the Dubai World Cup (4.45pm) double.

He looks very likely to complete the historic feat, but I can leave him alone at the current prices.

Ombudsman and Calandagan also feature on the card, but they too are on the short side for a wager.

Unusually for Dubai, there is plenty of rain forecast, meaning we could see soft in the going description come Saturday.

That would turn the two-mile Group Two Dubai Gold Cup (12.55pm) into a real stamina test, which could benefit CABALLO DE MAR, who’s currently 12/1.

He’s been a real flagbearer for the George Scott team, coming on leaps and bounds in 2025.

He began the year with victory off a mark in the 70’s and improved throughout the season, culminating in victory in the Group One Prix du Cadran on Arc weekend.

He saw the two-and-a-half-mile trip out in attritional conditions with aplomb that day and whilst he doesn’t need it hock deep, if the rain were to come, he looks overpriced with the services of William Buick in the saddle.

Japanese raider LUGAL looks good value in the Group One Al Quoz Sprint (2.20pm).

Currently 6/1, he appeals as a horse on the up and crucially stays further than this six-furlong trip.

There could be a bit of burn up on the front end here, and if conditions come up soft, I could see him flying home to pick them off at the finish.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Caballo De Mar e/w 12.55pm Meydan

Lugal e/w 2.20pm Meydan