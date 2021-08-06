Businesses seek cover amid wave of discrimination lawsuits

UK and US insurers are being flooded with requests for cover from businesses amid rising numbers of covid related discrimination lawsuits, it has been reported.

According to Reuters, there have been 2,950 Covid-19 related employment lawsuits in the United States since the start of the pandemic, with health and safety, remote working and workplace discrimination amongst the claims brought.

The news comes after Peter Cheese, the co-chairman of Boris Johnson’s flexible working task force raised concerns that employers who introduce “jabs for jobs” policies could face a fresh wave of discrimination claims as employees return to offices.

While tech giants Facebook and Google have already introduced a mandatory vaccination programme, in comments made to the Telegraph Cheese urged caution for companies following suit.

The risk of Covid-19 related lawsuits is already on the radar of many US and UK businesses reflected in a marked increase in the numbers of clients purchasing employment practices liability insurance (EPLI).

According to Reuters, US insurance broker AmTrust has recorded a 22% rise in requests for cover while London-based Howden has seen a rate rise of 25-75% over the past 18 months.

With Covid related claims rising many liability insurers are scaling back on cover. Lloyds of London have dropped EPLI from insurance packages offered to businesses while rates are reportedly climbing as employees return to the workplace.

