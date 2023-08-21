Businesses forced to wait 18 months to have claims heard as delays continue

Businesses are being forced to wait an average of 18 months to have their cases heard in the UK’s civil courts as the bulging backlog of claims remains persistent.

The wait is longer than the average of 17 months it took cases to be heard in January to March 2022, and 27 per cent longer than the average of 13 months firms had to wait before the pandemic in 2019, according to data from Thomson Reuters.

“As a result of delays, UK businesses are facing prolonged legal uncertainty which has a knock-on impact on their ability to operate,” Thomson Reuters said.

While UK courts have largely embraced remote video conferencing – and invested hundreds of millions of pounds to modernise and digitise court services – the data shows it is only going so far in helping to ease the backlogs.

An HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson told City A.M.: “We are working hard to support the swift access to civil justice which businesses rely on and the number of cases being heard in the civil courts is at its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

“We rolled out virtual hearings rapidly and successfully from a standing start in 2020 and are also increasing the use of mediation to help more businesses resolve disputes without needing to go to court in the first place.”