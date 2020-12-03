Business travellers now qualify for quarantine-free travel corridors

Business travellers who arrive back into England will no longer have to self-isolate if they come in from a country not on the government’s travel corridor list.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the move will allow “more travel to support the economy and jobs.
In October, business secretary Alok Sharma yesterday said he is “sympathetic” to an exemption for top City figures who regularly fly in and out of the UK, as the government seeks to “promote global Britain” ahead of the Brexit transition period deadline on 31 December.