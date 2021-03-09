UK business groups have called for Lord David Frost to ease tensions with the EU, after the de-facto Brexit minister launched a stinging attack on Brussels over the weekend.

Frost has been urged to drop his “madman negotiating strategy” after he unilaterally acted to extend a transition period on customs checks in Northern Ireland without consulting Brussels officials last week, before then accusing the EU of still sulking over Brexit on Sunday.

Frost, who was Johnson’s chief negotiator in Brexit talks, was just weeks ago made a cabinet minister in order to take over from Michael Gove as the UK’s Brexit chief.

It was rumoured that he was brought into the role as Boris Johnson thought Gove had been too friendly toward Brussels officials, including EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic.

Trade groups told the Financial Times today that the new approach by Frost was damaging for the UK’s private sector.

Shane Brennan, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation logistics lobby, said: “Adopting a ‘madman’ negotiating strategy might be great politics, but it’s terrible for food supply chains. The next few months are make or break for the food industry.”

Scotland Food and Drink chief executive James Withers said “there is a lot to be worried about”

“We need the diplomatic temperature to be dialled down,” he said.

The UK last week decided to unilaterally extend the current Northern Ireland customs grace period for supermarket goods, medicines and parcels for another six months until the end of October.

The move means there will be no new checks on these goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland in order until October to give businesses more time to adapt to the new rules.

The decision to move without Brussels’ approval infuriated EU officials, who claim the UK has now broken the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, and are threatening to launch legal action.

Sefcovic was said to be furious that Frost had not consulted him about the decision via the hotline that was set up by the UK-EU Joint Committee for issues in Northern Ireland.

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said that the EU “simply can’t trust Britain”.

Frost wrote in the Sunday Telegrpah that he hoped the EU would soon “shake off any remaining ill will towards us for leaving” and “instead build a friendly relationship, between sovereign equals”.

It was also reported by Bloomberg yesterday that Frost wants to postpone the imposition of border checks on food coming into Europe past 1 April to ensure there are no supermarket shortages over summer.

The EU imposed complete border controls on goods entering the bloc from the UK on 1 January when the Brexit transition period ended, however Johnson opted to have a transition period for goods coming the other way.

The new customs procedures caused extensive delays and product waste for some British exporters, with the seafood and meat industries particularly affected.