Burford Capital invests in London-based legal advisory firm

Burford Capital makes a minority investment in Kindleworth

Dual-listed financial firm Burford Capital has made a minority investment in London-based Kindleworth as the firm seeks to invest in businesses that are “reshaping the legal landscape”.

Founded in 2012, Kindleworth was launched as an advisory and consulting service to provide support to law firms, encompassing finance, compliance, technology, HR, operations, and marketing.

Since its inception the firm has launched more than 50 law firms and offices globally, including Pallas Partners, established by Natasha Harrison, the former managing partner of Boies Schiller Flexner.

Kindleworth’s most recent project was to help launch Rosenblatt Law earlier this year, after Ian Rosenblatt pulled the firm from the collapsed RBG Holdings.

Travis Lenkner, chief development officer of Burford Capital, explained, “Our minority investment in Kindleworth is a prime example of that strategy in action—expanding how we deploy capital, supporting innovation and creating value beyond traditional legal finance.”

The terms of the transaction, which closed in August 2025, were not disclosed, but consideration for the minority stake was made in cash and does not represent a material investment for Burford.

Burford noted that Kindleworth has achieved consistent profitability since its

founding, and noted that although this investment is expected to be accretive to Burford immediately, it is not expected to have a material impact on Burford’s earnings per share.

Lenkner highlighted that Kindleworth’s mission aligns with Burford’s focus “on innovation and excellence”, adding that the firm is “excited to support their growth and the vision of the

exceptional lawyers and firms they champion.”

Opportunities for further investment

The partnership will also create opportunities for Burford to invest capital in support of Kindleworth-backed firms.

While James Hacking, Kindleworth co-founder and partner, added: “By providing the resources, expertise, and infrastructure they need to thrive, we help turn ambition into market-leading law firms.

“Burford shares our vision, and this partnership strengthens our ability to help exceptional lawyers and firms reach their full potential,” he added.

Back in 2020, the New York and London-listed funder bought a 32 per cent stake in London disputes boutique, PCB Litigation. Last month, the firm made headlines after it was revealed it was in talks State-side to buy stakes in a US law firm, the identities of which have not been disclosed.