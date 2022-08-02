Bunzl snaps up Aussie warehousing firm in flurry of acquisitions

Bunzl said today it had entered into agreements to buy four new firms

London-listed distribution firm Bunzl said it was poised to snap up four new firms today as it readies an expansion into the warehousing solutions space.

In a statement this morning, Bunzl said it had entered into agreements to buy firms in the Netherlands, Brazil, Australia and the UK across sectors including warehousing and catering suppliers for undisclosed sums.

The firm completed the acquisition of Aussie warehousing group Containit on the 1st of August, marking its first foray into the warehousing solutions space, while the purchase of Brazilian Corsul is set to bolster its presence in the personal protective equipment space in the country.

Corsul posted revenues of £35m in 2021, while Conatinit is set to to bolster Bunzl’s books after boasting £9m revenues last year.

“Our acquisition of Containit allows us to expand into an attractive adjacent market, whilst the acquisition of Corsul will allow Bunzl to develop its operations in the Southern Brazilian PPE market,” Bunzl boss Frank van Zanten said this morning.

Alongside the Australian and Brazilian acquisitions, Bunzl snapped up Dutch distributor AFL, which posted £16m of revenue last year, and London catering supplies distributor Catering & Hygiene Solutions, which generated £5m of revenue in the 12 months to May 2022.