Bunzl hikes dividend and snaps up two more firms for £339m

Acquisitive outsourcer Bunzl has hiked its dividend and brought two more firms into the fold, bringing its total acquisition spend to £5bn since 2004.

In its full year results, the FTSE 100 firm said it planned to offer shareholders a 68.3p dividend, an 8.9 per cent increase on 2023.

It came as adjusted operating profit rose over 6 per cent to £944.2m, alongside broadly level revenues of £11.8bn.

Bunzl operates in more than 30 countries worldwide, selling goods to construction firms, grocery chains, hotels, and hospitals.

The company has long been known for its heavy spending on acquisitions and announced a fresh £339m deal this morning, for catering provider Nisbets in the UK and Pamark in Finland.

Total acquisition spend has now reached over £5bn since 2004, after it snapped up 19 firms in last year.

Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer of Bunzl, said: “I am proud of the Group’s performance during 2023; the efforts of Bunzl colleagues around the world have resulted in a strong profit performance for the Group, underpinned by a record operating margin of 8 per cent.

“Over the year we saw overall good outcomes on tendering activity reflecting the strength of our value-added proposition, including our sustainability expertise and digital capabilities.”

Van Zanten said the group had “substantial capacity to self-fund further acquisitions,” while the pipeline “remains active.”

Looking ahead, Bunzl maintained its profit guidance for 2024.

“Following a slower than expected start to the year in North America, we now expect to deliver slight revenue growth in 2024, at constant exchange rates, driven by acquisitions announced in 2023; with underlying revenue, which is organic revenue adjusted for trading days, declining slightly. Group operating margin is now expected to be slightly below 2023.”