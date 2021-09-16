Build 250,000 homes for key workers, urges think tank

The government should ring fence land to build 50,000 homes each year for key workers on the frontline of dealing with the Covid crisis.

The Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) has called on the government to use land to build affordable homes for key workers to help them get on the property ladder.

Properties built on this land would offer a lower-cost path to homeownership by offering shared ownership and rent to buy schemes.

Building 50,000 homes each year for Brits who helped the country get through the worst of the Covid crisis would ensure the government hits their 250,000 housing supply target.

The initiative would invite private investors and local councils to work together to cover the costs of delivering affordable housing for key workers.

Alex Morton, head of policy at the CPS, said: “​​This financially sustainable model of new housing delivery can be done without any upfront cost to government while providing a sufficient return for investors and a reasonable price to house builders.”

The report, called Home for Heroes, lays out plans to improve access to housing for nurses, teachers and supermarket workers who have historically struggled to get on the property ladder.