Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak next week

It may be only Rishi Sunak’s second Budget as chancellor, but it comes after delivering almost a dozen major economic announcements last year.

Last year’s announcements were all about paying billions of pounds to prop up the economy and pay people’s wages as the Covid crisis dragged on.

Sunak will face a very different task in 2021 as he will be forced to make tough long-term decisions on the country’s finances – beginning Wednesday with his spring Budget.

City A.M. takes a look at what Sunak is expected to announce.

Covid support

Several media publications have said that Sunak will extend a range of emergency Covid support measures until June, with The Sun reporting the package will have a £30bn price tag.

Support measures that are expected to be extended are the furlough scheme, VAT cut for hospitality and leisure companies, the business rates holiday and stamp duty exemption on property sales under £500,000.

The extensions will take the UK government’s Covid spending to more than £300bn and will put the one-year Budget deficit at almost £400bn – the highest proportional spend since World War II.

Tax rises

The chancellor is set to unveil the start of his plan to bring the country’s finances under control, with speculation rife he will look to raise taxes.

Boris Johnson has already tied Sunak’s hands when it comes to the three biggest sources of government revenue – income tax, VAT and National Insurance – thanks to a triple-tax lock pledge from the 2019 election.

This has left the chancellor looking for other ways to claw back some of the UK’s Covid spending.

Sunak is expected to outline his plan to incrementally increase corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent by 2024.

Each extra percent of corporation tax will bring in an extra £3.3bn of government revenue per year.

The Financial Times reports that Sunak will say Joe Biden’s planned increase in corporation tax to 28 per cent shows the necessity of the move and that his increase to 25 per cent will mean the UK still has the lowest rate of corporation tax in the G7.

The move has already been panned by hardline Tory fiscal hawks, with grassroots party members also unlikely to be happy with the policy.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also signaled his opposition to a corporation tax rise and could potentially team up with Conservative backbenchers to try and vote down the measure in parliament.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron also said raising corporation tax was not a good idea until the UK’s economic recovery is further along.

Speaking to CNN, he said: “So piling, say, tax increases on top of that before you’ve even opened up the economy wouldn’t make any sense at all.

“I think it’s been right for the government here in the UK and governments around the world to recognise this is more like a sort of wartime situation.”

Sunak could also look to increase capital gains tax as a way to shore up finances, after the Office of Tax Simplification last November carried out a review on this area.

The review suggested bringing capital gains tax rates in line with income tax and decreasing the threshold at which you start to get taxed on capital gains.

These measures alone could bring in an extra £14bn in tax revenue a year.

Infrastructure

Sunak announced £27bn of infrastructure spending in last year’s Budget as a part of Boris Johnson’s 2019 election pledge to spend £100bn on new projects.

This year’s key Budget infrastructure announcement will likely see Sunak divulge details of his already announced government bank.

The bank, announced last autumn, will provide financing for infrastructure projects, with proposals in the North and Midlands prioritised.

Few details have been provided about the bank so far, however the chancellor is expected to outline more on Wednesday.

Dieter Helm, utilities specialist at Oxford university, told the Financial Times that the bank was “a good idea but it needs scale — a balance sheet and capital funding from the state, in which case you’ve essentially created a new arm of the Treasury”.

“The question is whether this is going to be the primary vehicle through which the government implements infrastructure,” he said.

Treasury goes up north

Sunak announced last year that the Treasury would be creating a “northern campus” as a part of its efforts to “level up” the Midlands and the North”.

The chancellor is expected to announce where the campus will be tomorrow, with the Financial Times reporting that the final four contenders are Darlington, Leeds, Bradford and Darlington.

Darlington is said to be the favoured option of the Tories’ group of so-called “red wall” MPs who in 2019 won seats in traditional Labour areas in the North.

Darlington is also notable for being just a 20 minute drive from Sunak’s constituency – Richmond in North Yorkshire.